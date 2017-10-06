Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking

Moveable Feast with Fine Cooking takes viewers on a culinary journey with host Pete Evans, Australia's top celebrity chef, and America's most innovative food artisans. Each of the 13 half-hour episodes features a pop-up feast in settings from California's wine country to the bustling skyline of NYC, where Pete and local chefs source the finest ingredients and work against the clock to prepare a multi-course menu for a ravenous group of foodies.

