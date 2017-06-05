MFA Lecture Series: Jesse Small

Meca's Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art is pleased to announce the 2017 MFA Lecture Series, which brings a national and international roster of visiting artists, curators, and scholars to Portland, Maine. These Visiting Artists intersect with MECA's eight-week MFA Summer Intensive, deliver a public lecture, attend critiques, and conduct studio visits with all graduate candidates.

