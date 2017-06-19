MCI to hold Distinguished Achievement Ceremony during Reunion Weekend
Maine Central Institute will hold its Distinguished Achievement Award induction ceremony during Reunion Weekend on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. on MCI's Boutelle Savage Front Campus. This year's recipients are MCI alumnae Jill McGowan of Falmouth, Maine and Jolene McGowan of Portland, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds
|Jun 18
|killainy
|1
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC