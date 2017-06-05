Mayor of Portland, Maine, joins "Clim...

Mayor of Portland, Maine, joins "Climate Mayors" group

The mayor of Maine's largest city is joining a group of U.S. mayors that supports the Paris climate agreement. Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling says he's joining the "Climate Mayors" group of more than 200 mayors around the country.

