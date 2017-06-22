Maine-Based Clark Insurance Elects Cote to Board of Directors
Bret Cote has been elected to the board of directors of Portland, Maine-based Clark Insurance, according to agency president G. Jeffrey Shaw. Cote joined the agency in 2007 and helped establish an office in Manchester, N.H., that now employs ten people who provide solutions for business, employee benefits, bonds and personal insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds
|Jun 18
|killainy
|1
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC