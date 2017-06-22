Maine-Based Clark Insurance Elects Co...

Maine-Based Clark Insurance Elects Cote to Board of Directors

Bret Cote has been elected to the board of directors of Portland, Maine-based Clark Insurance, according to agency president G. Jeffrey Shaw. Cote joined the agency in 2007 and helped establish an office in Manchester, N.H., that now employs ten people who provide solutions for business, employee benefits, bonds and personal insurance.

