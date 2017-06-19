Lawmakers oppose plan to create safe centers for drug addicts

A seemingly radical idea to create a couple of places where drug-addicted Mainers could go to shoot up in safety drew passionate debate from lawmakers who ultimately turned down the idea. Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, said the notion of creating a safe, secure place for addicts to take prohibited drugs legally might seem "out there," but "people are dying on the streets" in Maine at a rate of more than one a day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.