Labbay Joins Spectrum as Orthopaedics' director of operations
Spectrum Healthcare Partners has announced that Lisa Labbay has joined the group as a director of operations for Orthopaedics, based out of Central Maine Orthopaedics in Auburn. Labbay joined Spectrum after having most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at InterMed in Portland.
