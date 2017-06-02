Judge grants bail to Somali man arres...

Judge grants bail to Somali man arrested in Portland court by immigration agents

The Somali man arrested by immigration agents in a Portland courthouse in April was granted bail by a federal immigration judge Thursday. Abdi Ali, who became a legal permanent resident soon after coming to Maine as a refugee in 1996, will be allowed to go home to his adopted family, even as the court proceedings continue to determine whether he should be deported for a 4-year-old drug possession conviction .

