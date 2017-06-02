How Nicole Petit lives with diabetes....

How Nicole Petit lives with diabetes. Part one: The diagnosis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Bangor Daily News

Over the next few weeks, Nicole Petit is going to share her story of living with diabetes, beginning with when she was first diagnosed at the age of nine. This is her first installment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13) Sat Gritty1 6
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 18
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC