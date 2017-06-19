Here are the top places to eat in Mai...

Here are the top places to eat in Maine according to this national foodie site

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Is McLoons Lobster in South Thomaston the new Eventide? According to the just-released EATER 38 New England best restaurant list , it's in the running. The national food site gives the no-frills clam shack top billing next to the James Beard powerhouse on Portland's Middle Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain Meds Jun 18 killainy 1
Maine in September Jun 10 Kat 1
Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13) Jun 3 Gritty1 6
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 18
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16) Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC