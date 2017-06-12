Hampton Beach Named Best Beach Boardwalk in America
This upbeat New England village boasts a mighty boardwalk-and now it's the must-visit beach boardwalk of the summer! Every week from Memorial Day through Labor Day, our readers are voting for the best spots of the summer-and this week's winner for the Best Beach Boardwalk is in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire! Located almost midway between Portland, Maine, and Boston, Massachusetts, on New Hampshire's short Atlantic coastline , Hampton Beach is a charming destination both for a summer day-trip and a weeklong getaway. This old-school boardwalk boasts summer pleasures galore, with all the fresh seafood you can eat, a long stretch of shops facing the water, a wide sandy beach, and a world-famous sand sculpting competition.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
