Hampton Beach Named Best Beach Boardwalk in America

This upbeat New England village boasts a mighty boardwalk-and now it's the must-visit beach boardwalk of the summer! Every week from Memorial Day through Labor Day, our readers are voting for the best spots of the summer-and this week's winner for the Best Beach Boardwalk is in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire! Located almost midway between Portland, Maine, and Boston, Massachusetts, on New Hampshire's short Atlantic coastline , Hampton Beach is a charming destination both for a summer day-trip and a weeklong getaway. This old-school boardwalk boasts summer pleasures galore, with all the fresh seafood you can eat, a long stretch of shops facing the water, a wide sandy beach, and a world-famous sand sculpting competition.

