Gorham Savings Bank Announces Winner of $50,000 LaunchPad Grant

June 7, 2017 - Good To-Go, a Kittery, Maine-based company that makes dehydrated gourmet meals-pre-packaged, has won the 2017 Gorham Savings Bank LaunchPad competition and its corresponding $50,000 cash prize. The company was chosen from among five finalists who pitched their small business concepts Tuesday night to a panel of independent judges in a packed USM Hannaford Hall.

