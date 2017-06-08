Get Outside RVA: A man and a doga s journey along the Appalachian Trail
He traveled 1,500 miles from his home in Portland, Maine to get there, and in doing so, spent all but the last of his money, which he then spent on adoption fees. All for a dog he had never even met in person and who was set to be euthanized due to overcrowding in the shelter where she lived.
