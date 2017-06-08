Get Outside RVA: A man and a doga s j...

Get Outside RVA: A man and a doga s journey along the Appalachian Trail

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

He traveled 1,500 miles from his home in Portland, Maine to get there, and in doing so, spent all but the last of his money, which he then spent on adoption fees. All for a dog he had never even met in person and who was set to be euthanized due to overcrowding in the shelter where she lived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13) Jun 3 Gritty1 6
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 18
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC