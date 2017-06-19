Gervin artist talk at Carver Hill

Gervin artist talk at Carver Hill

19 hrs ago

Carver Hill Gallery, 338 Main St., will host an artist talk with Portland documentary/street photographer Nick Gervin Saturday, July 1. The talk will start upstairs at 1 p.m. and will last about an hour, with a Q&A to follow. Gervin will show slides and discuss his current solo show on the gallery's second level.

