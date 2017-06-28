Friends create summer jobs with lemon...

Friends create summer jobs with lemonade stand

Read more: Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc.

What do you do when you're 12 years old, want to make some money but are too young for a paying job? So friends Willem Aiston and Michael Merryfield built a stand from leftover lumber, set it up at the corner of Kendall Hill and Remington roads and last week, and sold iced coffee, lemonade, limeade and iced tea. Willem wants a new bike and his own internet server.

