Friends create summer jobs with lemonade stand

What do you do when you're 12 years old, want to make some money but are too young for a paying job? So friends Willem Aiston and Michael Merryfield built a stand from leftover lumber, set it up at the corner of Kendall Hill and Remington roads and last week, and sold iced coffee, lemonade, limeade and iced tea. Willem wants a new bike and his own internet server.

