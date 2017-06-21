Former FBI profiler says Portland mur...

Former FBI profiler says Portland murder may have been work of uncaught serial killer

A former federal criminal profiler is claiming a brutal 1989 murder on the Maine State Pier may have been the work of the so-called Connecticut River Valley Killer, according to a report Wednesday by the Portland Press Herald . That serial killer, who has never been apprehended, is believed by authorities to be responsible for at least seven knife murders across New England between 1978 and 1987.

