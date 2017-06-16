Famed Portland chorus joins Grammy winners in a worldwide tribute song

Portland's multinational all-girls Pihcintu Chorus, which has earned national aplomb through appearances at the famed Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and on NBC's Today show , among other places, contributed to a project in which musicians around the world performed parts of a benefit song released in tribute to slain British politician Jo Cox. The song lyrics feature a quotation from Cox and aims to raise money for Musicians Without Borders, Music Action International and Amnesty International.

