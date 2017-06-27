Famed lawyer F. Lee Bailey files again for bankruptcy
In this May 22, 2014 file photo, famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey poses in his office in Yarmouth, Maine. Bailey has filed for bankruptcy again to tie up loose ends following his bankruptcy filing in 2016.
