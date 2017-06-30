Elite Airways misses on liftoff date

Ashley Gallant, spokeswoman for the Halifax-Stanfield International Airport, confirmed the airport was supposed to have an arrival ceremony for the first flight on Friday afternoon has been cancelled and moved to July 13. Gallant could not confirm how many passengers this will effect but did say it was a "regulatory issue" that forced the postponement. In May, Elite Airways announced it would have three weekly 80-minute flights from Halifax to Portland, Maine starting at the end of June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.