Downtown Portland Businesses Host Whe...

Downtown Portland Businesses Host Where's Waldo Scavenger Hunt This July

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Find Waldo Local is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement in our community, including these partners: Treehouse Toys, Portland Public Library, Bullmoose Music, Mexicali Blues, Old Port Candy Co, and Coast City Comics. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a "Find Waldo Local in Downtown Portland!" passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain Meds Jun 18 killainy 1
Maine in September Jun 10 Kat 1
Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13) Jun 3 Gritty1 6
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 18
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16) Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC