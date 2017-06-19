Downtown Portland Businesses Host Where's Waldo Scavenger Hunt This July
Find Waldo Local is a great summer vacation activity and a wonderful way to support local businesses and the Shop Local movement in our community, including these partners: Treehouse Toys, Portland Public Library, Bullmoose Music, Mexicali Blues, Old Port Candy Co, and Coast City Comics. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a "Find Waldo Local in Downtown Portland!" passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot.
