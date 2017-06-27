DJ Calvin Harris now in middle of Perry-Swift tiff
According to "Entertainment Tonight," Perry has teamed up with one of Swift's former flames to make a psychedelic music video. Perry stars with Calvin Harris in the new video for his song, "Feels," which also features Pharrell Williams and Big Sean.
