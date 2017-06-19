CVPD officer overcomes obstacles to e...

CVPD officer overcomes obstacles to earn badge

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: 10News

Heat Advisory issued June 23 at 2:08PM PDT expiring June 25 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego Excessive Heat Warning issued June 23 at 2:08PM PDT expiring June 26 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Diego Excessive Heat Warning issued June 20 at 9:06PM PDT expiring June 25 at 9:00PM PDT in effect for: Riverside, San Diego PORTLAND, ME - NOVEMBER 9: John Whitney holds the Purple Heart given in honor of his older brother, Private First Class Thomas Whitney, who went missing during World War II, at his home in Portland on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. John Whitney is submitting his DNA to the Department of Defense next week in hopes that if remains are ever found, they will be properly identified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain Meds Jun 18 killainy 1
Maine in September Jun 10 Kat 1
Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13) Jun 3 Gritty1 6
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 18
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16) Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,897 • Total comments across all topics: 282,038,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC