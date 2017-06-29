Court bars Kennebunk teacher from con...

Court bars Kennebunk teacher from contact with student after sex abuse claim

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A popular Kennebunk High School teacher has been prohibited from contact with a male student for two years, after the student brought forward claims of sexual abuse. Jill Lamontagne, 29, a health teacher at KHS, was ordered to have no contact with the student, whose name is being withheld because of his minor status, in a protection from abuse order granted in Biddeford District Court on Monday.

