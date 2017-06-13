Corrections officer shot in leg by fellow cadet

An Aroostook County corrections officer attending a basic corrections training program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy was shot in the leg by a fellow cadet late Monday, officials said. Matthew Morrison, 33, of Mars Hill was sitting in the back seat of a pickup truck when he was shot accidentally by fellow cadet Matthew Benger, 24, of Portland, who works for Cumberland County Jail, Stephen McCausland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman said Tuesday.

