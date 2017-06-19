Campaign for Woodlawn Receives $7,500...

Campaign for Woodlawn Receives $7,500 Grant from the Fisher Charitable Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

ELLSWORTH: The Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations, governing body of Woodlawn is pleased to announce the receipt of a $7,500 grant from the Fisher Charitable Foundation, Portland, Maine for the Campaign for Woodlawn. The Campaign for Woodlawn will re-establish the existing Carriage Barn at the historic estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain Meds Sun killainy 1
Maine in September Jun 10 Kat 1
Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13) Jun 3 Gritty1 6
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 18
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16) Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC