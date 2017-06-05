Asgar at Waterfall, performance and print
On Friday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Waterfall Arts, 256 High St., will host "No One Home," a new pop-up interactive performance piece by Bangladeshi artist Ali Asgar. In this most recent work, through conversation and spontaneous interactive response, artist and audience members will work to identify their territory and body connectivity.
