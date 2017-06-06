Amtrak considers raising Downeaster fares
The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, which runs the line from Boston to Brunswick, Maine, for Amtrak, released its plan this week for increased fares. Last year, 491,000 people rode the Downeaster, according to Amtrak.
