Allen brings one-man show to Midcoast

"Blueberries, Broadway & Brian," a one-man show by one-time Union resident Brian P. Allen, will be presented Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. The show is sponsored by Gibbs Library in Washington as a fundraiser for the library. Always a storyteller, Allen has a sharp observation of life and people and sees the humor in almost everything.

