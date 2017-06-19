A new agricultural portal brings local food to Maine grocers
Portland Food Co-op saves up to 10% in labor costs using the Forager e-commerce marketplace to view and order products online from Maine farmers and food producers. Not long ago, Portland Food Co-op communicated by email with individual farmers and other local food producers to learn what fresh fare was available to stock in its coop store in downtown Portland, Maine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Internet Retailer.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain Meds
|Sun
|killainy
|1
|Maine in September
|Jun 10
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC