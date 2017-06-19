A new agricultural portal brings loca...

A new agricultural portal brings local food to Maine grocers

10 hrs ago Read more: Internet Retailer

Portland Food Co-op saves up to 10% in labor costs using the Forager e-commerce marketplace to view and order products online from Maine farmers and food producers. Not long ago, Portland Food Co-op communicated by email with individual farmers and other local food producers to learn what fresh fare was available to stock in its coop store in downtown Portland, Maine.

