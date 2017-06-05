712 Peabody Pond RD
Premier year round lake house with sandy beach, 367' private shoreline located just 50 minutes from Portland. Rustic log-style exterior compliments the stunning high end interior finishes with gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceilings, HDWD floors, and luxury master suite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine in September
|9 hr
|Kat
|1
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|Jun 3
|Gritty1
|6
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC