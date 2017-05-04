Yarmouth ferry's advanced bookings up five-fold, Bay Ferries says
Advanced bookings for the Yarmouth, N.S., ferry are up five-fold compared to last year at this time, the head of Bay Ferries Ltd. said Friday. The company took over the service last year after the province pulled the plug on its previous operator, Nova Star Cruises, in 2015 amid mounting bills.
