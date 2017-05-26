Unwelcome news on enchilada night

Unwelcome news on enchilada night

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Philip Greenspun's Weblog

Shortly before we sat down to a family dinner of chicken enchiladas, a moderately Deplorable friend emailed me "This Week in Appropriation: Kooks Burritos" : This week in white nonsense, two white women-Kali Wilgus and Liz "LC" Connely-decided it would be cute to open a food truck after a fateful excursion to Mexico. There's really nothing special about opening a Mexican restaurant-it's probably something that happens everyday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philip Greenspun's Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 18
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
Brooklyn ---> Portland Feb '17 stalk this 4
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC