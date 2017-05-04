Unsealed Fate: The cycle of perpetual...

Unsealed Fate: The cycle of perpetual punishment for minors with criminal records

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Free Press

Mara Sanchez, Erica King, and Susan Hawes, co-authors on the Muskie School of Public Service report, pose for a photo with Danielle Layton, research analyst at Muskie School of Public Service and intern at Maine Inside Out , as well as other students from the MIO program, outside of the Osher Learning Institute on the USM Portland Campus. Growing up, we look to our mentors for guidance and support, particularly from role models such as family and close friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 18
Todd and Alice Attkisson Apr 23 Looking for Infor... 1
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC