University Credit Union Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Members
May 25, 2017: University Credit Union, a full-service financial institution with branches across the state, is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017. Over the past 50 years UCU has stayed true to its roots of serving its members from the field of education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
