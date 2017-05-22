The world is going to $#!+, but our language shouldn't
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The colorful one-liner Stephen Colbert fired off about Vladimir Putin's little Putin and President Trump's mouth wasn't particularly funny, nor was it characteristic of Colbert's usual comedic style. Perhaps the saddest thing about the joke was the implicitly homophobic subtext to it, which suggests that oral sex between men is degrading.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|Apr 23
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
