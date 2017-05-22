The world is going to $#!+, but our l...

The world is going to $#!+, but our language shouldn't

19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The colorful one-liner Stephen Colbert fired off about Vladimir Putin's little Putin and President Trump's mouth wasn't particularly funny, nor was it characteristic of Colbert's usual comedic style. Perhaps the saddest thing about the joke was the implicitly homophobic subtext to it, which suggests that oral sex between men is degrading.

