The Northern Maine exodus continued in 2016, census says
Population losses continued to sweep inland communities north of Augusta last year, according to local estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The latest figures show communities in Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington and Penobscot counties posted the largest estimated population losses, by percentage change.
