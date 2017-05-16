Teachers say Maine's standards for En...

Teachers say Maine's standards for English language learners are too tough

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Paul Jordan and his brother Victor Shabani grin after spotting their mother, Safi Paulo , standing outside the family's Thomaston home in December to greet them after a chilly walk from the nearby elementary school. The addition of six school-age Kaluta children, none of whom spoke any English, to the RSU 13 school system's English Language Learner program required large changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 18
Todd and Alice Attkisson Apr 23 Looking for Infor... 1
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Cumberland County was issued at May 17 at 11:39PM EDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,004 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC