Stanfield airport getting new U.S. airline

Elite Airways will begin round-trip flight on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between Portland, Maine and Halifax, starting on June 30. U.S.-based Elite Airways dipped its toe into the Atlantic Canadian market Wednesday, announcing it will have three weekly flights from Halifax to Portland, Maine starting at the end of June. The Bombardier-built CRJ-200 jets Elite Airways is going to use initially only carry 50 passengers, excluding the flight crew.

