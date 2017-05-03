Stanfield airport getting new U.S. ai...

Stanfield airport getting new U.S. airline

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Elite Airways will begin round-trip flight on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays between Portland, Maine and Halifax, starting on June 30. U.S.-based Elite Airways dipped its toe into the Atlantic Canadian market Wednesday, announcing it will have three weekly flights from Halifax to Portland, Maine starting at the end of June. The Bombardier-built CRJ-200 jets Elite Airways is going to use initially only carry 50 passengers, excluding the flight crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12) Apr 26 yidfellas v USA 18
Todd and Alice Attkisson Apr 23 Looking for Infor... 1
Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ... Mar '17 Elan Survivors Inc 1
the magick castle (Aug '12) Mar '17 Longggg Memory 2
News Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 3
Poll Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12) Mar '17 Iward1980 22
News Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice... Feb '17 stalk this 19
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Portland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC