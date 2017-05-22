Sotheby's International Realty Expands Presence in New Jersey
Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty , with offices in Damariscotta , Portland , Kennebunk , Brunswick , and Camden , announced today that Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC has announced that Tim Kerr's Powerplay Realty in Avalon, New Jersey, is the newest member of its network and will now do business as Tim Kerr Sotheby's International Realty. Founded in 1992, the boutique firm is led by Owner Tim Kerr and Broker Ryan Vince.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Todd and Alice Attkisson
|Apr 23
|Looking for Infor...
|1
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC