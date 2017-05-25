Sotheby's International Realty Expands Presence in Greece
Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty , with offices in Damariscotta , Portland , Kennebunk , Brunswick , and Camden , announced today that Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC has announced that it has signed a long-term franchise agreement with Greece One Realty Limited to further expand the Sotheby's International RealtyA brand presence in Greece and with Rodon Realty P.C. for the opening of Rhodes Sotheby's International Realty in Rhodes. Greece Sotheby's International Realty is led by seasoned real estate professionals Savvas Savvaidis, president and chief executive officer, and Natalie Leontaraki, chief operations officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|the magick castle (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Longggg Memory
|2
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC