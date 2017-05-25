Sotheby's International Realty Expands Presence in Greece

Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty , with offices in Damariscotta , Portland , Kennebunk , Brunswick , and Camden , announced today that Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC has announced that it has signed a long-term franchise agreement with Greece One Realty Limited to further expand the Sotheby's International RealtyA brand presence in Greece and with Rodon Realty P.C. for the opening of Rhodes Sotheby's International Realty in Rhodes. Greece Sotheby's International Realty is led by seasoned real estate professionals Savvas Savvaidis, president and chief executive officer, and Natalie Leontaraki, chief operations officer.

