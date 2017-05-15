Sotheby's International Realty Enters Wisconsin

Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty , with offices in Damariscotta , Portland , Kennebunk , Brunswick , and Camden , announced today that Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC has announced that Mahler Real Estate Group in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is the newest member of its network and will now operate as Mahler Sotheby's International Realty. This is the first affiliate to operate under the current Sotheby's International RealtyA network in Wisconsin.

