SMCC awards more than 1,000 degrees at 70th commencement

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine-Southern Maine Community College awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates Sunday as hundreds of students were joined by family and friends at the College's 70th commencement. In all, 1,022 students earned 1,040 degrees and certificates during the past academic year, with more than 500 of them participating in Sunday's graduation ceremonies at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

