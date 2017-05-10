Rules aim to save New England lobstering
Portland, Maine a New restrictions are coming to southern New England's lobster fishery to try to save the area's population of the crustaceans. An arm of the interstate Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted on Tuesday to pursue new management measures to try to stem the decline of lobsters.
