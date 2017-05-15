Portland reading benefits Wayfinder

Wayfinder Schools will welcome Anthony Doerr, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "All The Light We Cannot See," to the Maine Irish Heritage Center Thursday night, May 25. Doerr will be joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Richard Russo, author of "Everybody's Fool" and former Midcoast resisdent, for a reading and lively conversation about all things writing. A reception with the authors will start at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the reading and conversation at 7 p.m. The event benefits Wayfinder Schools, which includes the Community School in Camden.

