Portland police search for man who allegedly assaulted teen
Police say the 18-year-old student was assaulted in the area of Oxford and Chestnut Streets just before 10:30 a.m. The student was reaching into her parked car when police say a man came up behind her and groped her. The victim immediately returned to Portland High School, where she reported the incident to school staff and the School Resource Officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest Newscaster in Maine (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|Xgirl
|5
|Bullying at Binghamton University (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Sharon Terry of Scarborough Downs and Her Elan ...
|Mar '17
|Elan Survivors Inc
|1
|Republicans in Maine, Utah want Trump to undo m...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Was Maine CPS decietful when they had your pare... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|Iward1980
|22
|Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's lice...
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|19
|Brooklyn ---> Portland
|Feb '17
|stalk this
|4
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC