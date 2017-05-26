Portland police search for man who al...

Portland police search for man who allegedly assaulted teen

Friday May 26 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Police say the 18-year-old student was assaulted in the area of Oxford and Chestnut Streets just before 10:30 a.m. The student was reaching into her parked car when police say a man came up behind her and groped her. The victim immediately returned to Portland High School, where she reported the incident to school staff and the School Resource Officer.

