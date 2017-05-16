Portland mayor threatens to veto city budget after council cuts funding for his assistant
Mayor Ethan Strimling said that he is "very seriously considering" vetoing the city's $240 million annual budget because of the city council's decision to eliminate the job of his assistant. Strimling was the only council member to vote against the annual city budget Monday night, following a 6-to-3 council vote to cut his assistant's job.
