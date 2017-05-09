Portland man charged with 19 sex crimes against a child

Kevin Carey, 47, was arrested on March 19 after the Portland police investigated allegations that he sexually assaulted a child multiple times over a period of nine years, a police spokesperson said Tuesday. He was later indicted by a Cumberland County Superior Court grand jury for 15 counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, one count of visual sexual aggression against a child, and one count of sexual misconduct with a child, according to police.

