Portland | $595,000

West End classic! Lovely, light-filled 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the historic McLellan School featuring soaring beamed ceilings, exposed brick walls, and huge windows! This unique home offers 2 level living with bed and bath on each floor, a den/office on the second level along with a washer/dryer. This unit also has a huge storage room in the basement and there is a walkway from the parking area through a garden patio area into the building.

