Planet Dog Ball Raises More Than $80,000 for Veteransa Service Dog Programs

The Planet Dog Foundation's inaugural Planet Dog Ball, which took place at the Westin Portland Harborview in Portland, Maine on April 8, raised more than $80,000 to benefit America's VetDogs, a national service dog program, and Maine-based K9s on the Front Line, which provides Maine veterans with trained service dogs free-of-charge. More than 150 patrons, 20 canine companions and 11 sponsors attended the event, which featured local food, fur, fancies and fashion - all to raise awareness of service dogs, and to eliminate the financial barriers veterans face in obtaining a life-changing dog.

