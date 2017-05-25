More on Plus

Pati's Mexican Table "Born in the Kitchen" Pati travels to Mexico City to reconnect with her father and help him cook one of her favorite childhood meals: Huevos a la Mexicana. Back in her own kitchen, she'll use that visit as inspiration to cook a few dishes that she remembers fondly from childhood, and then passes on the tradition by cooking dessert with her youngest son, Juju.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.